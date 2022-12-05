She Collects Realistic Dolls Called Reborns, And She’s Answering All Your Burning Questions About Them, Along With Why She Likes Them

There are a lot of ways people deal with anxiety and stress. Some people work out, others learn new skills, and some collect items that bring them joy and release stress.

I collect books and cook to help with my anxiety. One TikToker who goes by @rebornsofjess collects reborn dolls that help her when she has extreme moments of anxiety.

And if you are curious about what a reborn doll is, it’s a very realistic, weighted version of a baby doll.

“I get asked a lot why I have reborns, and usually, my answer is that they’re really cute, and I like to have them on display,” she explained.

“But today, I picked this boy up for another reason, and I thought it was just a really good example of other reasons why people have reborns. Some of you will be aware that I’m going through a stressful time at the moment, and I was up at 4 o’clock this morning because I had really bad stomach pains, which is my body’s response to anxiety, and it’s got to a point this afternoon where I just don’t know what to do with myself.”

“Um, and I’ve just been incredibly stressed, basically. And I’m alone right now, so there is no one that I can hug, which would really help. Instead, I have picked up one of my dolls, and it just gives me something else to focus on for a little while. And because they’re weighted, and they feel very nice, and they look very cute.”

I completely understand the need for something to comfort you when you’re having a hard time. It kind of sounds like having an emotional support blanket or stuffed animal.

Some people that have seen her videos don’t understand why, of all the things out there, she would use a reborn doll for anxiety. And some are telling her to adopt a child instead of ‘playing’ with a doll.

TikTok; pictured above is @rebornsofjess in her video

