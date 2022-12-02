She Has Cancer, And While Making Up Her Will, She Stipulated That She Wanted To Be Buried In Earrings Given To Her By Her Grandmother, But Her Sister Snooped, Found The Will, And Wants The Earrings Instead

When this thirty-year-old woman was a little girl, her grandmother gave her a pair of handmade gold earrings.

The jewelry was not an heirloom but just a sentimental gift her grandma intended for only her to wear.

And after her grandmother, unfortunately, passed away when she was just twelve years old, it was really hard on her.

But, the earrings helped her still feel close to her grandma, and she continues to wear the jewelry to this very day.

More recently, though, she was diagnosed with thyroid cancer. Thankfully, the disease was caught early, and she is currently undergoing treatment. So, she is not too worried and has remained optimistic about her recovery.

At the same time, though, she wants to play it safe in the event that anything does happen to her. After all, she has a family– a husband, who is thirty, and a daughter, who is just five years old.

So, she decided to update her will and opted to divide her money in three non-equal ways between her husband, her daughter, and her sister.

She left her daughter 1.3 million dollars, but her daughter will not be able to access the money until she is older. That way, her daughter can live a normal life.

Her sister, on the other hand, was left twenty thousand dollars in the event she passed away. And her husband would be left money, too, although she did not disclose how much.

