She Normally Gifts Her Grandkids $40,000 As A Wedding Gift, But When Her Granddaughter Acted Like A Total Bridezilla Over The Air Fryer She Purchased Off Her Wedding Registry, She Decided To Not Give Her The Money She Set Aside For Her

A 70-year-old woman is a grandma to 5 grandchildren that she says are absolutely wonderful, and she has 2 grandsons and 3 granddaughters.

All of her grandchildren have gotten married so far, and her last granddaughter got married in October of last year.

Now, as a wedding gift for all of her grandchildren, she and her husband have picked out the cheapest thing on their wedding registry and wrapped that up.

Then, the day before each of their grandchildren tied the knot, they secretly gifted every one a check written out for $40,000.

She and her husband have said that they would like each grandchild to use that money to purchase a home, but they never really made them do that.

“We also ask them to keep it private (we have a big extended family, and we don’t want them to expect it from us),” she explained.

“They all honored this request. When it came to our youngest granddaughter, we bought her an air fryer (that was the cheapest thing on the registry) and sent it in advance.”

“Then she called us furious; she went off on us for being cheap and how she knew we had money but that we did not love her enough to show it by getting her something more expensive.”

Her granddaughter had no idea about the check for $40,000 that she and her husband were planning to give her the day before her wedding because the rest of her grandchildren honored her request to keep the tradition a secret, and none of them told this granddaughter about the money she was going to receive.

