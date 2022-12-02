She Went On A Coffee Date With A Guy That She Can Only Classify As Bonkers

Sometimes leaving bad dating experiences in the past is the best way to go. But it can often be hard to say no when suddenly an old fling wants to rekindle the relationship.

For TikTok creator Courtney Noe, @knowcourtneynoe, her first date with a guy who wanted to try again at their relationship didn’t go so smoothly.

“I just had the weirdest date that I probably shouldn’t have even gone on,” she said in a video. “Bad call on my part for tending this.”

She explains in her video that one of her old dates reached out to her after a long time of not speaking to each other. He wanted to pick things up again.

“This man texted me,” she said. “He was like, ‘Hey, we were supposed to hang out a while back and fell off. I wanted to see if you were still interested?’.”

Granted, at first, she was surprised and confused by this text, given that he didn’t mention who he was.

They clearly didn’t have enough of a relationship prior to this for him to be reaching out to her again–he was so minute she didn’t even remember him. Still, she agreed to go.

“He’s like, ‘Okay, cool, maybe we can do a phone call,'” she said. “I’m like, ‘How about we just like grab a coffee?'”

TikTok; pictured above is Courtney in her video

