She’s A Surrogate, And She’s Talking About All Of The Things She’s Absolutely Tired Of Hearing From People, Along With The Requirements Of Her Job

There have been so many of my social media friends announcing their pregnancies, and it’s so cool and sort of strange, also.

I sometimes forget that I’m at that age now that people I knew in high school are getting married or having kids already.

Some people aren’t so lucky when it comes to having babies. But thankfully, there are people out there willing to help childless couples have the babies they so desperately want.

It takes a special kind of person to go through a 9-month pregnancy with someone else’s child.

One TikToker named Yessenia, who goes by @mamayessenia, is sharing her surrogacy experience. The ups, the downs, the surrogacy requirements, and even the questions people frequently ask her. She even added a link in her bio for the agency she is going through to be a surrogate.

“So today, I’m going to be going over what are the qualifications to be a surrogate,” Yessenia started. “So I’m currently 20 weeks in my surrogacy process.

“I’m going to talk to you guys about the qualification. So first, I want to say that every agency is different, so these are the qualifications for the agency I currently work with.”

“I currently work with an agency named Family Source Consultants, and these are the requirements. So first, I want to talk about the age requirements. The age requirement is you have to be between the ages of 21 and 42-years-old.”

TikTok; pictured above is Yessenia in one of her videos

