She’s Financially Dependent On Her Boyfriend But Wants To Break Up With Him, So Now She’s Not Sure How To Do This Without Becoming Homeless

In the Spring, this thirty-two-year-old woman and her boyfriend, who is thirty-one, are planning to move across the country together.

But they are only moving together because of how insanely expensive the housing market has become in their area. And now, she feels like she is totally screwed financially.

The issues all began earlier this summer after her boyfriend lost his own housing. And, left without a place to go, she generously offered to let her boyfriend move in with her– despite how important it was to her that she was living alone.

“My apartment means a lot to me because it was the first time in my life that I could afford to live on my own and be truly independent,” she explained.

But, at the time, letting her boyfriend move in with her just made fiscal sense since both of them thought the arrangement was only going to be temporary.

After all, her boyfriend claimed he planned to find a new apartment afterward– especially since neither of them was ready to live together yet.

Unfortunately, though, their well-intended plan just did not pan out as they had hoped. Instead, by the time they looked for a new place, they both realized there were no housing options left on the market within their budgets.

So, they were left with one more option– moving away. Her lease was going to be up a few months later anyway, and they planned to move after that happened in the late summer months. She even saved up funds and left her job accordingly.

But then, yet another hitch arose in their plan. This time, though, it was because of her boyfriend– who, at the last minute, decided he wanted to stay until the Spring because he was not ready to move across the country yet.

