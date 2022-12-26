She’s Thinking It’s Time To Quietly Plan Leaving Her Husband After He Ruined Christmas By Yelling At Her That She’s Not In His League And A Failure For Not Making The Christmas Cookies His Kids Like

A 27-year-old girl has only been married to her 32-year-old husband for 8 months, and yesterday was their very first Christmas that they have spent with one another.

Yesterday was also supposed to be a Christmas that her husband got to spend time with his kids that he had from another marriage, and they are currently 7-years-old and 5-years-old.

Unfortunately, her husband’s kids pleaded to be able to spend Christmas with their mom, even though that went against the custody agreement.

Her husband has no family members that live close by, and in contrast, her husband’s ex has a huge family that celebrates Christmas in a big way, so she’s positive that was a major reason why his kids preferred to spend the holiday with their mom.

“I had done all the decorations and cooking like he wanted,” she explained. “But I had made the desserts I know to bake and not the cookies the kids wanted because I didn’t know how to make them.”

“Since the divorce, every Christmas, the kids ask to stay with their Mom since that sounds more fun to them, and that has been a painful point for him.”

“I understood that and put in a lot of work to make it as magical as we can at our home, but kids still wanted to be with their extended family. Which is also something I empathize with. I myself come from a large family, and I totally understand how the kids feel; also, they are so young.”

As soon as her husband found out that his kids would not be coming over for Christmas after all, he was completely devastated.

She did her best to try to cheer him up and make the best of their Christmas, but when yesterday morning arrived, and her husband noticed all of the presents he picked out for his kids that had gone unopened, he started to unravel.

