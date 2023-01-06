Cardi B Speaks Out About Rising Grocery Store Prices, And Honestly, We Can’t Help But Feel Her Pain

Have you ever sat at home, budgeting with an Excel spreadsheet or looking for spare change in the couch cushions, thinking about how nice it would be if you were megarich? If you say no, then you are definitely lying.

But that’s beside the point– because as we “ordinary people” struggle to make ends meet amidst astronomical inflation, it appears that some of Hollywood’s most famous celebs are also pissed off about rising prices.

In fact, even hit rapper Cardi B has taken to social media to rant about her grocery bill. And honestly, she is spitting facts.

According to the latest U.S. Labor Department data published on December 13, this past year’s average inflation rate was 7.1%– an alarming rise from 2019’s pre-pandemic inflation rate of 2.3%.

Plus, in November, the cost of food was a whopping 10.6% higher than in November of 2021, according to the USDA Economic Research Service.

And even though people from middle and lower-income communities have felt this whole burning through their wallets throughout most of 2022, Cardi B recently posted a minute-long video on Twitter relating to all of us consumers throughout the country.

“What…is going on?” she asked. Wouldn’t we all like to know?

In all seriousness, though, Cardi detailed how every single week, she reviews a summary of her home expenses. And recently, she has begun to notice that her grocery bill is “tripling up.”

“Lettuce was like two dollars a couple of months ago, and now it’s like…seven,” Cardi said. It’s somewhat hilarious but also sadly true.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.