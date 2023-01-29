Here’s How You Can Make A Balloon Heart Wall For Valentine’s Day

Valentine’s Day is in a couple of weeks, but it feels like Christmas was just yesterday. In fact, some of you may even still have your tree up! That’s okay; we won’t judge. But at least start decorating for Valentine’s Day now.

If you’re in the market for decoration ideas for V-Day, look no further because you’ve come to the right place!

We’ve got an easy DIY project you can complete in almost no time at all. It mainly just involves tapes and balloons.

It sounds simple, but setting this up will really brighten up your home and get everyone in a lovey-dovey mood.

TikTok user @eventgalsa is demonstrating how to make a balloon heart wall with items she found at the dollar store.

The dollar store is the place to go to pick up cute, inexpensive materials for your crafting or decor projects.

Your balloon heart wall can be used as a backdrop for pictures at your V-Day party. Or, if you’re a teacher, put this up in your classroom.

Surely, your students will appreciate the gesture and the fact that they have a new aesthetically pleasing background for their selfies.

So head to your nearest dollar store and purchase a dozen heart balloons without helium, six red, and six pink.

