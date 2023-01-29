He Won’t Allow The Boy His Parents Adopted To Come Live With Him Now That He’s Going To College In The City Where He Has A Town Home

This 28-year-old guy says that growing up, his childhood was normal, and his mom and dad gave him the basics.

His mom and dad never went above and beyond for him, though, and surprisingly when he turned 17, they announced that they were adopting another child.

They brought him 7-year-old Chris, and a year later, he moved right out to attend college. At that point, his mom and dad insisted that they couldn’t give him any money towards college or otherwise since they had another son they had to support.

“I admit, I resented that,” he explained. “I had to work and go to college. For the first two years, I couldn’t get into university dorms, so I had to rent, which was much more expensive.”

“I can’t count how many times I hadn’t eaten for 2-3 days. It was horrible, and I consider that the worst experience of my life.”

“It got easier after I got into dorms, but I still couldn’t afford anything extra, like going to a party or such.”

Anyway, after he moved out to go to college, he didn’t really keep up having a relationship with his family and never grew to think of Chris as a brother.

He sees his parents and Chris maybe 2 times each year, despite living less than half an hour away from where they do.

He even got married not too long ago, and his parents have no clue. He did end up spending Christmas with his family, and during dinner, his parents brought up Chris going to college in the city where he lives.

