Instead Of Flowers Or Chocolates, Give Your Sweetheart Some Heart-Shaped Chicken Nuggets For Valentine’s Day This Year

Every true romantic knows that the best expressions of love are through something edible. And not something as unoriginal as a box of chocolates.

So instead of the usual flowers or chocolates, give your Valentine a batch of heart-shaped chicken nuggets this February 14th. It’ll be an unexpected delight.

Your lovestruck nugget fan will see a plate stacked with heart-shaped pieces of chicken and recognize your message of eternal devotion. So what are you waiting for? Get started on this Valentine’s Day idea that is guaranteed to please.

TikToker @mas_cocina has a recipe for homemade heart-shaped chicken nuggets you can follow with ease. Sure, it may look like a lot of ingredients, but half of them are probably sitting in your kitchen right now. And there’s nothing super complicated to it. The recipe mainly consists of blending and mixing.

Ingredients:

-4 chicken breasts

-A tablespoon of paprika

-A tablespoon of garlic powder

-A tablespoon of onion powder

-A tablespoon of black pepper

