New Study Calls For Legislative Change After Children Living Near One California Airport Were Found To Have High Levels Of Lead Exposure

According to the Mayo Clinic, there is technically no “safe” level of lead in blood. But, the level of 5mcg/dL is used to suggest possibly unsafe levels for children.

Over the past forty years, blood lead levels among children living in the United States have significantly declined as a result of policies that stipulated the removal of lead from food cans, paint, plumbing, and automotive gasoline.

Most notably, the phasing-out of tetraethyl lead from automotive gasoline via the Clean Air Act of 1970 is generally agreed to have been the most effective of these legislative actions.

But, just a few days ago, one new study published in PNAS Nexus found that children living near a California airport– known as Reid-Hillview Airport in Santa Clara County– have higher blood lead levels.

This is alarming since leaded gasoline continues to be utilized by piston-engine aircraft throughout the U.S. in spite of policymakers’ efforts.

Leaded gasoline has remained a standard component of aviation fuel, being used by approximately one hundred and seventy thousand piston-engine aircrafts throughout the nation.

And today, the utilization of lead-formulated aviation gasoline actually accounts for up to sixty-six percent of all lead emissions in the U.S.

According to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, an estimated four million people live within half a mile of an airport that services piston-engine planes. On top of that, about six hundred elementary and secondary schools reside in the same vicinity.

In this specific study, though, a research team analyzed the lead levels in the blood of children under the age of six who resided near Reid-Hillview Airport in Santa Clara County. This study spanned a ten-year period, taking place from 2011 to 2020.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.