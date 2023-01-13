Her Sister Is “Aggressively Child-Free” And Hates Her Daughter, So She Does Not Want To Invite Her Sister On The Mother-Daughter Trip To Disney World That She Has Been Working Toward For Years

This thirty-three-year-old woman is finally planning a trip to Disney World with her daughter, who is nine-years-old. And being that she is a single mom, this is a huge deal.

After all, she has been saving up for this vacation for years to make her daughter happy. Apparently, her daughter absolutely adores all things Disney, and she just wants to give her child at least one big trip to remember fondly from her childhood.

So, for as long as she can remember, she has been “scrimping and saving” for this.

“It’s a long time coming,” she said, “But the look on my daughter’s face when I told her we were going to Disney made it all worth it.”

Before she had her daughter, though, she was really close with her sister– who is twenty-eight. However, she claims that her sister is “aggressively” child-free.

So much so that one day, her sister would not even watch her daughter so she could take a simple shower.

“I have no obligation to provide free babysitting,” her sister actually told her that day.

So, ever since then, there has been a strain in their relationship. Even on holidays like Christmas or her daughter’s birthday, her sister refuses to participate in the gift-giving– claiming that her “spawn” is no one else’s responsibility.

“Her words, not mine,” she added. Yikes!

