She Physically Cannot Burp, So She Had Botox Injected Into Her Throat

Most people know of Botox as a cosmetic procedure to prevent physical signs of aging. But did you know that Botox can also be used for medical purposes?

TikToker Esme, @ezmes, went through this process in November of 2022 when she used Botox to fix her inability to burp. That’s right– she couldn’t burp.

At the beginning of one of her videos, she described this series as a “daily vlog of a girl who literally cannot burp and is getting Botox injected into her throat sphincter today to allow herself to burp,” she said.

As she got ready and got into her car to leave, she explained that this specific procedure is the kind of thing that she’s getting done in a hospital by a surgeon. Even though this isn’t a real surgery, it is still treated as a surgical procedure.

“I ate in case I fainted at the thought of a needle going into my neck,” she said. “I’m very nervous.”

In the vlog, she showed herself walking into the hospital for the procedure. However, she was pleasantly surprised by the results after it was all over.

“I got in; no waiting time,” she said. “She hooked me up to the machine that measures the electrical activity to find the right muscle and injected the Botox in there.”

She freaked herself out over the procedure itself more than necessary– it wasn’t as bad as she was expecting.

“It was so easy,” she said. “And honestly, less painful than a vaccination. It was all over in half an hour.”

