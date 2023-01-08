This Registered Dietician Has A Sunday Meal Prep Idea For You That Includes Chicken, Sweet Potatoes, And Brussels Sprouts

Are your eating habits all over the place? Get organized with this healthy meal prep idea that includes chicken thighs, sweet potatoes, and brussels sprouts.

It will keep you fueled throughout the week, so you’ll have enough energy to take on whatever challenges that life throws your way.

TikToker Kate Newton (@wine.nutritionist) is a registered dietitian, and she’s showing how to prepare each of the components of this meal prep. It’s food that will stay delicious and nutritious all week long.

“I know you are looking for healthy meal ideas as the year starts, but remember, you don’t need a big resolution to take care of your health. It’s the tiny moments and things that people don’t see that get you results in the long term,” Kate wrote in the caption of her video.

Meal prep takes time and patience, but it helps lead you to a healthier lifestyle and, in turn, a healthier mindset. This meal idea is one of Kate’s go-to’s.

First, we’ll tackle the sweet potatoes. Peel and chop three large sweet potatoes. Scoop them into a plastic baggie and add two tablespoons of olive oil, salt, and pepper.

Toss them around to coat the potatoes thoroughly. Then, throw them onto a cooking sheet at 425 degrees Fahrenheit for 25 minutes.

Next up are the brussels sprouts. Grab one and a half bags of brussels sprouts, chop off the ends, and halve them.

Throw them into another plastic baggie to coat them in two tablespoons of olive oil, salt, and pepper.

Now, make a rub for the chicken thighs, using three tablespoons of brown sugar, one-fourth teaspoon of ground ginger, and a teaspoon each of smoked paprika, onion powder, and garlic powder.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.