This Paramedic Is Sharing A Crazy Story About A Guy Who Would Get A Ride In The Ambulance Every Week Just So He Could Really Walk From The Hospital To His Friend’s House

Paramedics are some of the hardest frontline workers out there. They have to be ready for a major emergency at the drop of a hat.

It is a total shame when people take advantage of paramedics and EMTs, calling ambulances for unnecessary reasons.

One hilarious TikTok user recently recreated one of the wildest patient interactions he’s had while working as a paramedic in an ambulance.

Fire Department Chronicles (@firedepartmentchronicles) is a great TikTok page run by a man who is both a firefighter and a comedian.

He had multiple run-ins with a patient who would constantly call an ambulance to take him to the hospital because of knee pain.

In one of his videos, the firefighter acts out what happened when he discovered something sketchy about this patient.

The patient was complaining about his knee flaring up, citing that he has all sorts of pins in it after a major surgery.

“It seems like we bring you to the same hospital, on the same day, around the same time every single week,” says the paramedic to the nonchalant patient.

On top of having to pick the patient up all the time, the paramedic received word from the hospital they take him to that he usually walks right out the door after getting there.

