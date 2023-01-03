She’s Seriously Concerned That Her Boyfriend And Sister Are Crushing On One Another, But She’s Not Sure She Can Do Anything Except Keep Tabs On Their Interactions From Here On Out

This 30-year-old woman has a younger sister named Judy, who is 26, and to be honest, she and Judy do not exactly get along well at all.

Sometimes, they can manage to be courteous to one another, but even still, the tension they both have never goes away.

A year ago, Judy ended up leaving the country for work, and since then, they have not spoken at all.

That all changed around Christmas when Judy came home, and it’s worth mentioning that she still does live at home with their mom and dad.

“This holiday season is also the first one that my boyfriend Xavier and I have spent with each others’ families,” she explained.

“We’ve been dating for about 4 months. It’s also the first time he’s met my sister, although I’ve spoken about our difficult relationship and shown him pictures.”

“My sister barely glanced at or acknowledged my last boyfriend, who I was dating for a while very seriously. That’s a pretty hard thing to do since he lived with us in the family home. But with Xavier, she’s been pleasant, serving him food, choosing to sit next to him when there was a seat made up for her next to me, and generally being nice.”

At first, she concluded that Judy had to have just grown up into a nicer person. It also crossed her mind that perhaps Judy liked Xavier more than her because she and Judy have a terrible history.

Regardless of the real reason Judy had for not being mean to her boyfriend, she just stopped thinking about it all.

