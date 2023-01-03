He Just Discovered That His Girlfriend Goes Days Without Changing Her Underwear, And He’s Not Sure How To Bring This Up Without Making His Girlfriend Feel Bad

An 18-year-old guy recently slept over at his 18-year-old girlfriend’s house, and he just discovered something about her that he doesn’t really like at all.

That night that he slept over, he discovered that his girlfriend did not change into different underwear, and he was quick to question her about it.

She honestly got humiliated and could only reply back by asking him if he found it weird of her to do.

“..I told her if it’s normal for girls to not change underwear, then it’s not weird, I was just raised by my mom to change every day, so it caught my attention,” he explained.

“I know it’s very normal for girls to switch their bras only once or twice a week so I didn’t think much of it. She goes about 4 days before switching to a new pair of underwear. More recently, I looked it up and found that women should be changing their underwear every day as well for hygienic reasons.”

“How can I bring this up to her without hurting her feelings, as she is clearly insecure about it? It doesn’t gross me out, but it definitely makes me a bit uncomfortable, I don’t wish to hurt her feelings though. Should I just ignore it or say something? I’m not sure exactly what to do.”

He went on to say that his girlfriend practices pretty perfect hygiene in other aspects, so he suspects that maybe she simply wasn’t raised to change her underwear every day.

He also knows that his girlfriend suffered from an awful childhood and his girlfriend has a really bad relationship with her mom to this day.

He doesn’t think this whole underwear thing is a reason to break up with his girlfriend at all, as they have a wonderful relationship; this all just comes down to him being seriously concerned for her health.

