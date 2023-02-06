A Guy From Her College Completely Used Her As A Rebound, And It Wrecked Her Self-Esteem

This 20-year-old girl currently lives in a dorm room at her college, and she has 2 different roommates.

Last summer, one of the 22-year-old guys that she knows from class sent her a message on social media saying that he thought they were basically “neighbors.”

At first, she found the message strange, but then she ended up hanging out with him that semester along with their roommates.

She ended up getting pretty close to him, and back then, he complained a lot about his girlfriend that he had and how terrible she was.

He always asked her and her roommates for advice on how to deal with his girlfriend, but then he wound up splitting up with this girl.

Now, she used to strictly hang out with him and all of their roommates, so it was a large number of people.

Then, one week rolled around when their roommates had other things to do, so they began hanging out with just the two of them.

“I never really had any feelings for him or entertained the idea of “starting” anything with him, but I started feeling like he was coming on to me,” she explained.

“It was little things at first, he would pay for my food when we went out, and he blocked me on Venmo when I tried paying him back. he was always super respectful, and since I was friends with him before, I genuinely thought he “wasn’t like other guys.”

