Her Neighbor Came Out Of His House Yesterday To Tell Her She’s Destroying His Marriage By Wearing Athletic Clothing On Her Walks Around The Block

This 31-year-old woman gave birth to her baby about a year ago, and since then, she has routinely walked around her block while pushing her baby in a stroller.

Yesterday she went on a walk, and as she headed down her street, one of her male neighbors came outside asking to talk to her.

“My neighbor confronted me about straining his marriage and proceeded to tell me that him and his wife KNEW what I was doing by constantly walking by their house in “inappropriate clothing like see-through leggings and inappropriate shorts,” she explained.

“This man pulled me aside to tell me that he wasn’t in the habit of cheating or flirting with his neighbors and that I should immediately stop all attempts because it was frustrating him and his spouse.”

She was absolutely blown away by the words that came out of this man’s mouth, and she had no idea what to even say as a reply back.

She has never even seen or spoken to this man at all in her life, let alone attempted to flirt with him by wearing athletic clothing.

She also never interacts with anyone on her walks and doesn’t go far from home at all, as she has very bad anxiety.

She does normally walk past this man’s house since he’s 5 houses away from her on the exact same street where she lives, and she follows the same little path on every walk that she takes with her baby.

She also does not walk right in front of their house since the person who lives close to them has a dog that likes to bark at her baby, which frightens her baby, so she walks on the sidewalk directly across from this man’s house.

