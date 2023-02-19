His Sister Stole His Cousin’s Fiancé, And They Are Now Getting Married, But He Refuses To Attend His Sister’s Wedding, And His Mom Thinks He’s In The Wrong

This 26-year-old man is very close with one of his cousins named Lilly, who is 24. The pair reportedly has a lot in common, and they always hang out with each other.

Three years ago, though, Lilly got engaged to her boyfriend, Josh. And, of course, she was ecstatic and began planning her wedding.

But, soon afterward, everything came tumbling down. Apparently, his twin sister Rose started sleeping with Josh. And tragically, Lilly only found out about the cheating after she found the pair in bed together.

So, his cousin ended up cutting both Rose and Josh off. Then, she moved out of state and attempted to start over.

Shockingly, though, it appears that his sister Rose and Lilly’s ex, Josh, stayed together after all of that. And now, Rose and Josh are actually engaged!

The pair have since begun planning the wedding and sending out invitations to the event. After he received his invitation, though, he honestly refused to go.

After all, he could not fathom what Rose and Josh did to Lilly. But, shockingly, other family members do not really agree with him.

His mother, for instance, tried to tell him that the cheating happened years ago. She also claimed that Lilly had “moved on.”

“Well, if you count trust issues and therapy as moving on,” he said sarcastically.

