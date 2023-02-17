If You Appreciate More Than A Hint Of Heat, Here’s A Recipe For Spicy Chicken Artichoke Pasta

If you love spicy food, you know how annoying it is when you order a dish at a restaurant that’s clearly marked ‘spicy’ but turns out to be bland, tasteless, and without a hint of heat to it.

Well, when you make it at home, you can pepper your food yourself with enough spice to satisfy your palate.

So listen up, spice lovers! If you want a dish that actually has a kick to it, check out this spicy pasta recipe.

TikToker Lindsay Arnold Cusick (@lindsarnold) has a dinner recipe for spicy chicken and artichoke pasta that you’re going to go head over heels for.

This spicy chicken and artichoke pasta is serious comfort food. With its tender chunks of chicken, tangy sun-dried tomatoes, and artichoke hearts, you’ll be stuffed full but still be craving more.

The dish is well-balanced since it lets each of the main ingredients shine through. And it’s so delicious you’ll want to make it every night.

Start by adding butter and one minced garlic clove to a pan. Next, cook the diced chicken in the pan.

Once the chicken is fully cooked, add the artichoke hearts, sun-dried tomatoes, a quarter cup of orange juice, one cup of heavy cream, one tablespoon of Tabasco sauce, cajun seasoning, and garlic powder.

Next, simmer on low heat for twenty minutes while you cook the pasta of your choice. Lindsay used bow-tie pasta, but you could use linguini, spaghetti, or angel hair pasta. The options are endless, and they all do equally well with this pasta recipe.

