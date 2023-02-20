Julia Fox Gave A Tour Of Her “Underwhelming” Apartment In New York City, And Here’s Why She Says She Picked This Place

Julia Fox is one of the most genuine and relatable celebrities out there. And her two-bedroom New York City apartment is further proof of that.

Recently, she gave TikTok a video tour of her apartment, and it was totally not what you would expect of someone wealthy and famous.

In fact, Julia called it a “very underwhelming apartment tour.” In the video, the actress showed how she had dragged her bed into the living room, turning her actual bedroom into a play area for her two-year-old son Valentino.

Then, she leads us through a cramped and cluttered hallway filled with various items, past the tiny bathroom to her kitchen.

The kitchen features a cotton candy machine on the table and a bunch of footwear piled in the corner of the room.

“This is my kitchen area. Don’t judge me; I know it’s really messy. I also have shoeboxes in the kitchen, which is very common for New Yorkers,” stated Julia.

The last room in the apartment is Valentino’s bedroom. As she circles back to where the tour started, she explains why she has not opted for an apartment with more space.

“For me, personally, I just don’t like excessive displays of wealth. They make me feel icky, you know, especially people who have really big houses. It’s just really wasteful when there’s so many homeless people in this country, and I’m just not really like that,” she said.

Toward the end of the video, Julia noted that she had a small mouse problem. However, she doesn’t view it as an issue because the mouse helps clean up the crumbs that her son drops on the floor.

