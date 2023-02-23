New Research Revealed That Among 59% Of Patients With Long COVID, Organ Damage Persisted A Year After Symptom Onset 

A recent comprehensive study published in the Journal of the Royal Society of Medicine analyzed organ impairment among patients with long COVID for 12 months.

The analysis found that in 59% of patients, organ damage continued one year after the initial symptom onset– even among patients who were not severely impacted when initially diagnosed with COVID-19.

The research focused on patients experiencing cognitive dysfunction, extreme breathlessness, and poor quality of life.

A total of 536 long COVID patients participated in the study. About 13% experienced hospitalization when initially diagnosed with the virus; meanwhile, 32% of the study participants were healthcare workers.

Of the group, 331 patients– or 62%– were deemed to have organ impairment six months after COVID-19 diagnosis.

So, they were followed up with six months later, at which time they underwent a 40-minute multi-organ MRI scan known as Perspectum’s CoverScan. The results were then assessed in Oxford.

The team found that 29% of long COVID patients had multi-organ impairment– resulting in lasting symptoms and reduced organ function at both six and twelve months.

Additionally, 59% of patients with long COVID were found to have single organ impairment after their initial diagnosis 12 months prior.

According to Amitava Banerjee, a professor of clinical data science, symptoms were common at both six and 12 months. They were also associated with younger age, female gender, and single organ impairment.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.