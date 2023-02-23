in Science

New Research Revealed That Among 59% Of Patients With Long COVID, Organ Damage Persisted A Year After Symptom Onset 

A recent comprehensive study published in the Journal of the Royal Society of Medicine analyzed organ impairment among patients with long COVID for 12 months.

The analysis found that in 59% of patients, organ damage continued one year after the initial symptom onset– even among patients who were not severely impacted when initially diagnosed with COVID-19.

The research focused on patients experiencing cognitive dysfunction, extreme breathlessness, and poor quality of life.

A total of 536 long COVID patients participated in the study. About 13% experienced hospitalization when initially diagnosed with the virus; meanwhile, 32% of the study participants were healthcare workers.

Of the group, 331 patients– or 62%– were deemed to have organ impairment six months after COVID-19 diagnosis.

So, they were followed up with six months later, at which time they underwent a 40-minute multi-organ MRI scan known as Perspectum’s CoverScan. The results were then assessed in Oxford.

The team found that 29% of long COVID patients had multi-organ impairment– resulting in lasting symptoms and reduced organ function at both six and twelve months.

Additionally, 59% of patients with long COVID were found to have single organ impairment after their initial diagnosis 12 months prior.

According to Amitava Banerjee, a professor of clinical data science, symptoms were common at both six and 12 months. They were also associated with younger age, female gender, and single organ impairment.

