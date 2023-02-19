She And Her Boyfriend Never Have Engaging Conversations, So She’s Not Sure If She Should End Things Or If She’s Being Too Picky

This 35-year-old woman has been with her boyfriend, who is 34, for two years.

They originally met in her boyfriend’s home state while she was teleworking. Then, she opted to stay in that state on and off for much of the last two years in order to be with him.

Eventually, though, she realized that she just was not happy with the idea of living in that state permanently. So, she told her boyfriend the truth and braced for the worst.

“I expected him to consider that the end of the relationship since his business was in his home state,” she recalled.

To her surprise, though, her boyfriend did not want to throw in the towel. Instead, he expressed interest in moving to a state that they both liked and starting fresh as a couple in a new location.

So, right now, they are actually living together in a new state for one month to see how her boyfriend likes the change of pace.

While they have been there, though, she has started to kind of question if they should really continue their relationship for other, non-location-related reasons.

For context, during the first year of their relationship, she believed that being together was a lot more exciting. After all, they got to learn everything about each other, and her boyfriend was constantly showing her new places in his hometown.

Then, after their honeymoon phase died down and they actually moved in together, she started to realize that the conversation had stopped flowing. And she believes this is because of their different intellectual interests.

