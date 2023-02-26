She Had A Weird Experience In A Parking Lot With A Creepy Couple One Evening, And She’s Convinced They Had Bad Intentions

Have you ever seen something in public that has freaked you out because it reminded you of the start of a horror movie?

One woman had a weird experience in a parking lot covered in red flags and all too parallel to some of the true crime shows she’s seen.

She was on her way home from her job as a caregiver in a nursing home around 10:30 pm when she decided to stop at the grocery store.

After getting groceries and walking back to her car, she noticed a couple walking with a big, fluffy husky. She paused momentarily and admired the dog before getting in her car.

“As I was climbing in, I heard a female voice say something unintelligible,” she remembered. “I glanced around [and] saw the guy who had his dog standing behind the car next to me, which struck me as odd and a little disconcerting.”

She immediately hit her lock button once she was inside her car, but then things got creepier. Suddenly, she noticed the woman standing near the passenger side of her car, peeking in through the windows and trying to say something. It looked like she wanted her to roll down the window, but who knows what for?

That’s when a bunch of alarms went off in her head, and she knew she wanted to get out of there.

“I’ve watched way too many true crime shows to even consider this,” she said. Do you know how many women go missing from grocery store parking lots?”

Being careful not to run over anyone, she began backing out of the parking lot as quickly as possible. She noticed the woman becoming distraught and flailing her arms. Oddly, she was also wearing pajamas.

