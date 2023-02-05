She Has A Couple Of Excellent Packing Tips For How To Maximize The Limited Space In Your Luggage

As things have been gradually getting back to normal since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, many people have been getting back to traveling. Not just traveling around the United States but internationally as well.

One painstaking process of traveling that has not changed over the years is packing. These days, bringing extra luggage on a plane heading overseas can be extremely expensive. Some airlines charge upwards of $100 per checked bag, so making the most out of your carry-on is a wise decision.

One woman on TikTok recently left for a three-week-long European vacation and was able to fit everything she needed in her carry-on luggage. Thankfully, she shared some of her tips on how she made it work!

Miriam Porter (@thekindtraveler) is a Toronto native and travel enthusiast. She visited multiple countries on her amazing trip to Europe and made sure to document her packing process along the way.

We’re noting the advice found in her series of packing tips videos so that you can be prepared for your next adventure!

Miriam prefers a few items that she finds to be essential when it comes to saving space in your luggage.

One of those items is a collection of packing cubes. The cube-shaped bags help keep everything organized and save room in a suitcase.

“I was staying in over 10 hotels, so instead of unpacking a whole bag, I would take out a packing cube,” says Miriam in one of her videos. “One could be for socks, one for tank tops, all different things.”

Another clothing-related tip Miriam has is to bring things that are lightweight and easy to wash. She recommends bringing versatile clothing that is great for all kinds of weather and even encourages bringing powdered detergent to wash small things in a hotel sink or shower.

