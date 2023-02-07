She Used Her Fiancé’s Credit Card To Buy Her Aunt A Designer Handbag That Cost $1,700, And He’s Not Happy That She Did This

This woman is currently engaged to her fiancé, and they have a baby together. After they welcomed their baby, she quit her job, and since then, her fiancé has told her that she can use his credit card to pay for any of their bills.

When he initially gave her this credit card, they did have a chat about a spending limit, but he insisted that she could purchase anything that she wanted, no matter the price.

“He’s never cared about what I’ve spent money on in the past and always reminds me that I can buy whatever I want, so I didn’t think it would be an issue for me to buy my aunt a designer bag to celebrate her 50th birthday, but it is,” she explained.

Her aunt is more like a mom to her than anything else, and she shelled out $1,700 on her fiancé’s credit card to pay for this gift.

When the bag arrived at their house, her fiancé didn’t say a thing about it. But then she took the bag out and let him see it, stating it was for her aunt, and that really set him off.

She believes that if she had purchased this bag for herself and not her aunt, her fiancé would not have been upset in the first place.

“He’s upset because I bought the bag for my aunt, but he thinks I try not to use his money on myself, which is sort of true,” she said.

“The bag is the most expensive thing I’ve ever bought with his money, and it’s something I’ve wanted to do for her for a long time and that I was saving for before I stopped working.”

“The way he said I was quick to use his money on other people really upset me, so I told him I would send it back, but he told me not to because that wasn’t his point.”

