She Was Laid Off From Her Job, But Then The CEO Asked Her To Do Contract Work For An Insultingly Low Wage Because Nobody Else At The Company Except Her Knew How To Do What He Wanted

Recently, a TikToker named Kiki (@kikirough) went viral on the popular social media app for revealing that she was laid off from her job, then contacted by her former employer to complete some tasks that no one else knew how to do.

Here’s what happened. So, the CEO requested that Kiki work on a project involving customer reports, and the project would be considered a contractor position where she would be compensated by the hour.

However, if Kiki agreed to perform the tasks, she would lose her unemployment, so she asked for a week’s pay instead.

And this was his response. “So he essentially says, ‘you’re not worth the week’s pay. You can do it for me hourly.’ He doesn’t care if I lose my unemployment,” said Kiki.

She emailed him back, emphasizing that she refused to do the work for less pay than she deserved, especially if it meant she would be compromising her unemployment benefits.

“The only reason I don’t feel bad about professionally sharing this is because this is exploitation. If he can’t afford to give me severance or notice, then I can’t afford to do things at the expense of myself anymore,” she stated.

In a series of follow-up videos, Kiki expressed her appreciation for her fellow TikTok users who offered her support and helped her realize her value as an employee.

“I am a notorious pushover, and I have a hard time saying no. So again, thank you. I think putting this out there has really helped me see my worth,” said Kiki.

She also made it known in a separate video that she ended up declining the offer and blocked the CEO’s email.

