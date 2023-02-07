She’s Been Seeing A Guy For A Couple Of Months Now, But After She Stayed Over At His House And Ate One Of His Protein Bars, He Became Super Angry With Her

This 29-year-old woman has been seeing a guy the same age as her for exactly 3 months now. She says that overall, the relationship she has with this guy is going great, though she has begun to realize that he’s somewhat “selfish.”

A few evenings ago, she slept over at his house, and he wound up falling asleep before she fell asleep.

She then realized that she was pretty hungry, so she went into his kitchen to try to find something that she could eat.

“I ate one yogurt and protein bar,” she explained. “The next morning, as he’s getting ready for work and I’m still in bed, he asks me in a REALLY annoyed tone if I ate one of his protein bars.”

“I said yes because I was starving. He then tells me that those protein bars are for work only. I said it wasn’t a big deal; there were still two left in the box. He got really…annoyed and angry and said that I should order my own food if I was hungry or eat leftovers in the fridge.”

“He left and slammed the door behind him. I was shocked because I had never seen him so mad.”

She really couldn’t see how eating a protein bar that he was saving for work would end in him being so infuriated.

She instantly felt terrible about the whole interaction, and she did wind up crying about how angry he got.

He did turn around and say sorry for his reaction later, and she said she was happy to buy him another box of his protein bars to make up for the fact that she ate one without asking.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.