The Guy That She’s Dating Is Still Super Close With His Ex-Girlfriend, And He Even Gives This Girl Money When She Needs It, So She’s Concerned He Hasn’t Truly Moved On

This 28-year-old woman is currently dating a 32-year-old man who she met back in October of 2022.

The first date that she went on with him was so exciting, and she felt like they had a lot in common.

2 days after their very first date, he asked her to grab coffee with him, and then he mentioned he would be traveling by himself through Europe for the next 3 months.

While he was away, she talked to him pretty much every single day, and he did reach out to her a lot.

He ended up returning from his trip, but he still has to travel a lot for work. Whenever he is home, he really goes out of his way to take her on dates, and they still talk to one another all the time.

Now, this guy treats her very well, and she thinks they have a ton of “chemistry” all the way around.

As she has gotten closer and closer to him, he has started to reveal some details about the women that he has dated in the past, with his most recent ex being a single mom whom he spent a year in a relationship with.

“From what I gather, she ended things because his work schedule was too much, and long term, they wanted different things (she didn’t really want to have more kids, etc.),” she explained.

“After they broke it off, they slept together a few times after that until they stopped. They remained good friends, and he feels very strongly about her, and on occasion, he will help her out financially when she’s struggling (should also mention he is quite wealthy with a lucrative career).”

