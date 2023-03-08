8 Ways To Make Sure Your Stepparents Feel Included At Your Wedding

With a divorce rate of 50% in the United States, second marriages and blended families are more common than ever.

While many people have grown to love their own version of the non-traditional family structure, though, one particular event can cause a lot of stress: weddings.

Weddings have a long, traditional history that typically emphasizes the role of biological parents. In today’s day and age, though, these societal norms are obviously changing.

So, many brides and grooms struggle to strike a balance– figuring out how to incorporate their stepparents into their big day.

Fortunately, though, you can rest assured. If you want to give your stepmom or stepdad a proper place during your nuptials, you have plenty of options. So, here are six key ways you can make sure your stepparents feel included in your wedding– both before and during the big event.

Seek Their Planning Opinions

When it comes time to find a venue, purchase a wedding gown, or book vendors, you could always ask both your biological parents and your stepparents to join you.

Of course, this is completely up to you, your comfort level, and how well your parents all get along with each other.

But, if you think remaining civil is not an issue, then opting to include them in the wedding planning is a surefire way to show you care about their input.

