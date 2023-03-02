After Her Sister-In-Law Sprung A Near $1,000 Bill On Her At A Bachelorette Party, She Called Her Sister-In-Law An Entitled Brat And Refused To Pay It

This young woman is 25-years-old and currently married to her husband, who is 26. But, when her husband was younger, she detailed how he could not be more different from his older sister– who is now 28.

Apparently, her sister-in-law was a popular cheerleader who had a lot of friends and always attracted boys. On the flip side, her husband was on the nerdier side and got picked on a lot.

So, her in-laws severely spoiled and coddled her sister-in-law, who was the “golden child”; meanwhile, her husband always got the short end of the stick. In fact, her in-laws would even try to tell him to be “more like his sister.”

Since then, though, the tables have drastically turned. She and her husband both went on to attend top universities– obtaining their degrees and landing extremely well-paying jobs in tech.

“I’m not trying to sound braggy, but we live a very, very comfortable life,” she said.

Her sister-in-law, on the other hand, still lives with her in-laws, who cover all the bills. Her sister-in-law also had a daughter with her ex-husband and is now engaged for a second time.

Since her sister-in-law’s second marriage is coming up, she was also recently invited to the bachelorette party– which took place this past weekend.

It was at a fancy upscale restaurant with about eight people since her sister-in-law just wanted to have a nice dinner.

And for a while, the dinner had actually gone quite well. But that was until the meal was wrapping up, and the waiter delivered the nearly $1,000 check to her instead of her sister-in-law.

