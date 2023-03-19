After She Opened The Door Of Her Boyfriend’s Home And Let His Cat Outside, He Kicked Her Out And Has Since Said He Needs Space From Her

This woman has been dating her boyfriend for a year now, and he owns his own home. He has a 2-year-old cat named Libby who lives with him.

Libby used to be an outdoor cat, but a recent incident has left her boyfriend keeping her inside. One day, Libby got seriously hurt after a cat attacked her while she was outside, and Libby’s injuries cost her boyfriend a lot of money.

Not only has Libby gotten hurt, but her boyfriend’s neighbors say that their cats have also been hurt, and his neighbors are all upset about whatever cat in the neighborhood is doing this.

Lately, Libby has been going up to the door of her boyfriend’s home and meowing to be allowed outside, but her boyfriend won’t let her go out even though she wants to.

Her boyfriend is so concerned for Libby’s safety, but his goal is to be able to build her a big cage outside sometime soon so she can enjoy the great outdoors in a safer way.

“I was there the other night, and Libby was meowing at the back door,” she explained. “I said that it wouldn’t hurt to let her out as she was very loud.”

“He says he just ignores her for 10 minutes, and she’s fine and told me not to let her out. She seemed really insistent, so I let her out. BF was none the wiser, but after a while, he noticed how quiet his house was and started to look for Libby as she normally cuddles him after not being let out.”

Well, her boyfriend flipped out on her when she finally owned up to letting Libby outside of his house.

He was furious and demanded to know why she would do such a thing when she was fully aware of the fact that he didn’t want Libby to leave his home.

