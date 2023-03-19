Forget Happiness And Work To Live A More Meaningful Life: You Will End Up Much More Proud Of Yourself

The following column is the opinion and analysis of the writer, Katharina Buczek.

In today’s day and age, we are often taught to pursue happiness above all else.

From television shows and movies to motivational quotes posted on social media, we are told that happiness is the key to a fulfilling life. And that if we can just achieve that elusive state of total contentment, all of our problems will disappear, right?

Quite frankly, though, that could not be further from the truth. Just a week ago, I discussed how the search for constant happiness will always leave us disappointed. Just like life, our emotions are not a constant, upward trend that will never encounter any obstacles or challenges.

Instead, our emotional state more so resembles waves in the ocean– fluctuating up and down depending on the time of year, our triumphs, our challenges, and our life changes.

So, if happiness is not the realistic end-all-be-all goal we should be striving for, then what is? Well, I believe that feeling is fulfillment– which is gained when you work to live a more meaningful life.

I get it: this sounds a lot easier said than done, especially if you are currently stuck in some life circumstances that are unchangeable right now.

But no matter who you are, where you live, or what profession you work in, there are a few concrete steps that everybody can take to start living their life with more purpose and intention.

Start Living For Meaning

