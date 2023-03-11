Stop Searching For Happiness Because You Will Inevitably End Up Disappointed: Instead, Strive To Find Peace With Balance And Step Outside Your Comfort Zones

The following column is the opinion and analysis of the writer, Katharina Buczek.

We all want to achieve happiness. But, the search for such an emotion will inevitably be a fruitless endeavor.

Wouldn’t it be nice if we could live in complete stability, always feeling happy? I think so, and you probably do, too.

The truth is, though, that no matter how many self-help books or podcasts you listen to– and regardless of how many therapy sessions or support groups you attend– this will never, ever happen.

I realize this may sound depressing, but it is just a fact of life. Nothing in the world is entirely constant, unrelenting, and permanent– relationships, jobs, interests, or even home addresses. And this includes happiness.

You may remember learning about sine waves way back when in middle school or high school algebra. If not, let me refresh your memory.

When graphed on a calculator, this trigonometric function looks like a never-ending wave that oscillates up and down. It continues on forever in a cyclical up-down movement as it spans the horizontal plane– or X-axis.

This sine wave is a perfect symbolic representation of life. Sure, the cycle may not always be so “perfect” for every individual.

Some people may have “low” valleys that are more spread apart; meanwhile, others might suffer back-to-back tragedies before encountering a “high” peak that lasts for a great amount of time.

