He Turned Down The Chance To Meet Up With His Ex Because She Broke His Heart, But Now He Can’t Stop Thinking About Her And Wonders If He Missed The Opportunity To Get Back Together

Do you remember your first heartbreak? Breaking up from someone you truly love for the first time can be extremely brutal.

Some people believe that in order to properly get over an ex, it’s best to cut off communication with them and avoid seeing them at all costs. Others believe a little communication and keeping them in your life is fine.

One man recently turned down the chance to meet up and chat with his ex-girlfriend, his first love, and now he’s wondering if he made the right choice.

He’s 26 and broke up with his girlfriend two months ago, as she had a lot going on and could no longer maintain a relationship.

Although their breakup was fairly healthy and mutually accepted, it was still very emotional, as they were sad to leave each other.

“I love her with all my heart and saw a future with her,” he said.

“However, it just wasn’t the right time for her to be in a relationship which I need to accept. Even though we said we’d reach out to each other, I decided not to as my friends and family told me that no contact would be the best thing for me to heal.”

Despite his wanting to avoid contact, he did hear from her on three separate occasions. She texted him the first time because she needed him to pick up a few of his things from her house. Then, she texted him a second time to offer her condolences after a family member of his passed away.

The third time she texted him, she asked if he’d like to meet and talk because they had both been invited to the same party and figured it would be easier to see each other with a sober mind beforehand.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.