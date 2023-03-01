Her Bad Day Almost Became Worse Due To A Snowstorm, But Then A Kind Man Insisted On Helping Her Clear The Snow Off Her Car, And The Interaction Reminded Her That There Are Still Good People In The World

Are you the kind of person who likes to head to the gym and blow off some steam after a bad day?

That’s what one woman set out to do after she found out her boyfriend had been cheating on her. But after her gym trip, her bad day almost became worse due to a snowstorm. Thankfully, a good samaritan turned it all around with a simple act of kindness.

She was planning on spending the rest of her life with her boyfriend until she recently found out that he had been cheating on her a month ago.

She went to the gym in hopes to have a satisfying workout that would help relieve some of the hurt and frustration she was feeling. Appropriately, she called it a “fighting my demons” workout.

“I needed to do something other than wallow,” she said.

As if her day couldn’t get any worse, a snowstorm passed through her area while she was inside working out.

When she left the gym to go to her car, she noticed there was a ton of snow on top of it. She’s a tiny lady and drives a massive car, so she knew it would be a big struggle to clear everything off.

While she was scraping ice off her windshield, a man approached her. In a lot of cases, a strange man approaching a woman in a parking lot is not a good thing. But thankfully, it was in this case, and the man offered to help her clear off her car.

“He insisted in the most polite way possible and took the scraper out of my hands,” she explained. “He told me to sit in the warm car while he got the snow off. I was so thankful. It was such a small act of kindness from this person I’d never seen before.”

