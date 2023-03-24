Her Daughter Asked For $4 To Pay For Another Classmate’s Field Trip Fee, But She Declined To Pay And Isn’t Sure If She Made The Right Decision

This woman has a 10-year-old daughter who is in fourth grade. And apparently, her daughter has a heart of gold which she usually adores most days.

More recently, though, her daughter asked her for $4 out of the blue while they were driving to school.

She was caught off guard and asked if her daughter needed the cash for snack money. But, to her surprise, her daughter was actually requesting the money for a pretty selfless act.

Apparently, her daughter had a friend who needed the money for their class field trip the following week. And since that was the last day to hand in the funds, her daughter wanted to help the other little girl out.

While she thought that was very nice, she decided to tell her daughter that the little girl’s parents would pay for the trip if her friend was allowed to go.

But then, she learned there were some more parts to the story. First, her daughter told her that her friend’s mom was a nurse who was always gone before her friend woke up.

At that point, though, she pointed out how the friend’s mom must see their daughter at other times throughout the day.

After that, the truth finally came out. Apparently, her daughter revealed how her friend’s mom told her friend that if they wanted to go on the trip, they would have to earn the $4 by themselves.

“My heartstrings were pulled, and I almost handed it to her because it’s only $4,” she admitted.

