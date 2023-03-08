Her Mom Accused Her Of Being Selfish For Spending Money On Expensive Clothing While Her Mom Is Struggling To Support Their Family

Not too long ago, this 18-year-old girl got her very first full-time job. She does still live at home with her 44-year-old mom and her 5 siblings, but she does pay her mom about $300 in rent every 2 weeks.

Aside from giving her mom rent money, she also pays for her own phone bill and a few necessities. Now, she says that throughout her entire life, her family has been incredibly poor.

Her mom is a stay-at-home mom who is currently studying full-time while also caring for all of her little siblings.

“I have a slight shopping addiction (as lots of girls my age do), and at least once a week, some sort of package/food order is showing up at our doorstep,” she explained.

“Today, a new pair of jeans (around $150) arrived (as I was in desperate need of a new pair, as I’ve outgrown my old ones), and my mum blew up at me.”

“She called me selfish and insensitive and that she’s ashamed I am her daughter; telling me that I should think about how it makes her feel when I buy an excessive amount of clothes when she can barely afford to heat the house in the wintertime.”

The money that her mom gets is from child support for her younger siblings (she’s too old for her mom to get child support for her) and also from a small part-time job that she works.

Her mom does have enough money to pay to put food on the table and cover their household expenses, but after that, there is no money left.

She does her best to be kind to her younger siblings and will do things like pay to take them out to lunch or pay for them to attend a concert with the money she earns.

