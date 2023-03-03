Her Teen Son “Destroyed” A Classmate’s Pair Of Shoes Worth $700, So Her Ex-Husband Promised The Child’s Mom She Would Pay The Bill Without Consulting Her First 

This 37-year-old woman is currently divorced. But, she and her ex-husband, who is 38, had two children while they were together.

Now, her ex does travel a lot for work– meaning that she has custody of her children most times throughout the year.

Whenever her ex comes back to town, though, she claimed it’s not uncommon for her ex to want to spend the week with the kids.

And just last week, that happened again– so her children spent the week at their father’s house. Once they got back to her place, though, her 17-year-old son reportedly handed her a receipt for a pair of shoes that he needed to pay for.

The kicker? The bill was for a whopping $700!

Obviously, she was really confused, so she asked her son what had happened. Then, she learned about an incident at school.

Apparently, her son had accidentally stepped on another classmate’s shoes with his own muddy kicks. And her son claimed that the mud damaged the expensive shoes so badly that they needed to be replaced.

Even after hearing this, though, she was still pretty taken aback. So, she decided to call her ex in order to gain some clarification.

While on the phone, her ex told her that as parents, it was their job to set a good example for their children, to show the kids that they fix situations when they make a mistake.

