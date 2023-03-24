His Girlfriend Is Angry He Didn’t Show Up To Her Surprise Birthday Celebration, Which He Wasn’t Even Aware Of Until She Blew Off His Own Surprise For Her

This guy has been dating his 25-year-old girlfriend, named Cora, for a couple of years now. And this past month, it was Cora’s birthday.

So, a week in advance, he decided to ask his girlfriend not to make any birthday plans. Apparently, he also made it very obvious that he had already made surprise evening plans for just the two of them.

“Dinner at this restaurant she has been talking about for ages, dessert, and then a drive to go stargazing,” he recalled.

He even hinted at these plans all week to Cora and asked if any of her friends wanted to celebrate with them.

At the time, though, his girlfriend’s friends all told him that they hadn’t “figured anything out yet.” So, he just assumed Cora’s friends weren’t going to do anything to celebrate her birthday and went ahead with his own plans.

Then, the day of his girlfriend’s birthday rolled around, and Cora went out in the afternoon.

Now, at that point, he didn’t think it was a big deal. Instead, he just assumed Cora was going to have some personal time on her birthday.

She also did not post anything on her social media accounts, either, so he really didn’t think anything of it.

But the afternoon came and went. And eventually, the clock struck 6:00 p.m. He had tried calling and messaging Cora, but she never got back to him.

