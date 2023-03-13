His Stepdaughter Just Referred To Him As Her “Dad,” And He’s Confused Regarding How He Should Handle This If It Happens Again

This 32-year-old man has a 40-year-old wife named Rose, and he has been married to her for 4 years.

Before getting married to Rose, he dated her for 2 years. Rose has a 9-year-old daughter named Lola from a previous relationship, and Lola’s dad really is great.

Lola’s dad lives 2 hours from where they do because of his career, but he spends pretty much every weekend with Lola.

Lola’s dad also spends the holidays with her, talks to her over video frequently, and always attends her plays at school or her sports games.

Now, when he began a relationship with Rose, he had no clue how things with Lola would go. He has both a stepdad and a stepmom, so he is fully aware that relationships with stepparents can go pretty south quickly.

He really tried his hardest to develop a good relationship with Lola, and it seems that his efforts have paid off.

“I played with her, listened to her whenever she wanted to talk, helped if she needed help, and I didn’t set any rules but made sure she followed Rose’s rules,” he explained.

“In the past 6 years, we bonded. Something happened yesterday: she aced a math test (the only full score in the whole class. Am I allowed to be proud of her? I will be anyway).”

“I wanted to reward her, and she wanted an ice cream, so we went to the ice cream shop. When I gave her the ice cream, she said, “thank you, dad,” and rushed back in the car. I was stunned. I didn’t know how to react.”

