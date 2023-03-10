In 1994, This Ohio Mother Vanished From Her Home After Coming Down With An Ear Infection: Then Her Family Found Suspicious Footprints In The Snow

In 1994, Charlotte Nagi lived with her husband, Paul Pollis, in Girard, Ohio. The 28-year-old was a devoted mother of two toddlers and a beloved sister to her five siblings.

But, after Charlotte fell ill in March of 1994, she mysteriously disappeared from her home.

It all began on the evening of March 11 when she got an acute ear infection, and her husband, Paul, drove her to the hospital. At the same time, Paul’s parents stayed back at their home in Girard to look after their two kids.

Then, once Charlotte and her husband returned home later that night, Paul’s parents left, and Charlotte phoned her mother. That was the last time anyone ever heard from the 28-year-old.

“She said, ‘I’ll talk to you in the morning,’ and at 1:25 a.m., I hung up the phone from her. That’s the last I ever spoke to her,” her mother recalled.

The following morning, March 12, Charlotte’s mother reportedly called her daughter’s home at about 8:50 a.m. But Paul answered the phone and said that his wife was still sleeping.

Later, Paul told authorities that Charlotte awoke shortly after he spoke with her mother. And at that point, he stated he told his wife to rest.

Afterward, Paul mentioned that he left at about 11:00 a.m. with his children to run some errands. He told his wife to remain in bed and said that he would bring her medication back to the house later on.

So, while out of the house, Paul said that he stopped at the local pharmacy, laundromat, and a scrap yard. Then, he reportedly grabbed burgers with his kids at a fast-food restaurant before spending a few hours looking at houses for sale.

