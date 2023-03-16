People In This Community Were Concerned About An Older Man Passing Candy Out To Strangers, But The Police Said It Turned Out To Be Random Acts Of Kindness

Have you ever done something nice for another fellow human being just because? There was no particular reason for it; you were simply trying to be thoughtful.

Then, as you may know, small acts of kindness can go a long way towards making someone else’s day.

A kind gesture might include complimenting a person’s outfit, holding open a door, shoveling a neighbor’s driveway, or sending a thank you note.

Random Acts of Kindness Day is on February 17th, and it’s a day to celebrate and spread kindness and compassion.

Unfortunately, one act of service performed by an older man was at first perceived as suspicious, but authorities determined that his heart was in the right place.

In a press release, police in the town of Hanover, Ontario, revealed that they were investigating two incidents involving questionable activity conducted by an older male with gray hair and glasses.

The first incident occurred on March 1st when a man exited his car and offered a box of “Pot of Gold” chocolates to a young boy who was walking home from school.

Now, I’m sure we’ve all been told as kids not to take candy from strangers.

So, of course, the boy refused the chocolates. However, the man kept insisting he accept them and even stated that the boy could give them to his mother instead.

