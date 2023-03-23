She Has Some Great Ideas For Easter Outfits Based On Your Personality

Plan your Easter outfit ahead of time so you can skip that part on Sunday morning when you’re scrambling to find an appropriate ensemble for the occasion.

TikToker Ashley Bell (@theashleybell) is modeling several Easter outfit ideas according to different personality types. Not a fan of bright colors? Do you hate wearing dresses? Well, don’t worry, because there is something here for everyone!

The Neutrals Girl

If you tend to keep it low-key but still like making a splash at an event, this outfit is for you. In the video, Ashley is wearing a beige dress imprinted with white and dusty pink flowers.

The dress is ankle-length and has puff sleeves that reach her elbows. Plus, there’s a slit in the dress that shows off some leg, but it isn’t too risqué for church or a family gathering. Pair it with a white clutch and tan heels.

The Festive Girl

Get into the spirit of Easter with a bold statement outfit. If you’re a particularly festive girl, opt for a brightly colored dress. Ashley dons a yellow dress with a bow tied at the waist. The sleeves are slightly ruffled, adding just a touch of frills to the dress.

The Cute but Comfy Girl

Do you like being comfortable but don’t want to show up at Easter wearing sweatpants and a hoodie? Here’s a great option for you. Wear a floral patterned romper! It’s versatile, flowy, and stylish.

