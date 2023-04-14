Her 10-Year-Old Sister Stole And Destroyed $200 Worth Of Makeup, So She Wants Her Sister To Pay Her Back Using Her Birthday Money

This 24-year-old woman recently moved back home to her parent’s house so she could complete trade school. So, she is now paying rent and sharing a Jack and Jill bathroom with her little sister– who is 10-years-old.

The process has not been seamless, though, since her sister has been invading her privacy.

The first thing she noticed was some random spilled wax and slime all over the countertops and light switches in her side of the bathroom.

After that, she spoke to her parents– asking them to keep her little sister out of her side of the bathroom– and everything was fine.

But, about two weeks ago, the problems escalated. One day, she was supposed to go out on a date when she realized she could not seem to find any of her makeup.

At that point, she asked her sister if any of the beauty products had been removed from her bathroom. However, her sister straight-up denied taking anything and said, “I didn’t even know you wore makeup.”

And at the time, she actually believed her sister because, according to her, her sister was a pretty good kid.

So, she wound up assuming that she must have just lost her makeup while moving back home. Quite frankly, though, that really upset her because she likes to invest in expensive makeup products.

“I ended up going to the store that day and just replacing the concealer and foundation for $100 since I couldn’t afford to replace my whole set,” she recalled.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.