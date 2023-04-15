Her Boyfriend Had A Meltdown When He Found Out That She’s Been Secretly Sneaking Vegetables In The Meals She’s Cooking For Him

It’s hard to watch the people you love not take very good care of themselves. For instance, have you ever wished that your partner had a better diet so they’d live a longer life?

One woman was concerned about her boyfriend’s diet, so she began hiding vegetables in some of the meals she cooked for him. Recently, he found out about the secret vegetables and had a meltdown over them.

She’s 28 and has been with her 36-year-old boyfriend for four years. They’ve been living together for about four months.

“One of the first things I noticed about my boyfriend was that he never really ate vegetables,” she explained.

“He would sometimes eat them if we were out at a restaurant, and they came as part of his meal. But he never ate them when I cooked for him.”

At first, she thought her boyfriend didn’t like her cooking, but he said he loved it. He just seems to truly despise vegetables and refuses to eat them whenever they’re on his plate, no matter who prepared the food.

As a result of his picky eating, her boyfriend has had some health issues, including vitamin deficiencies. He’s even been put on medications by doctors because of his lack of proper nutrition.

So, about six months ago, she decided it would be a good idea to sneak some vegetables into the foods she makes for him.

One of her most used tricks is one a lot of parents use to hide vegetables in their kid’s foods. She blends vegetables into pasta sauce before adding it to pasta and serving it to her boyfriend. On her plate, she keeps the vegetables in whole pieces.

