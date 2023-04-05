His Girlfriend Has Been Sleeping Constantly And Not Helping Out With Any Household Chores, So He Gave Her An Ultimatum, And She Left

This 26-year-old man currently lives with his 27-year-old girlfriend, and they both work full-time. While he usually leaves for work at 6:30 a.m., though, his girlfriend heads out at 7:30 a.m. They typically arrive home at different times, as well.

One thing they have in common, though, is that they both enjoy taking naps after work.

But, for the past couple of weeks, his girlfriend has been taking “naps” that last the entire evening and even cross over into the following morning.

“She’ll get home around 6:00 p.m., say she needs a nap, and then I don’t hear from her again until the next morning,” he explained.

And at first, he figured that his girlfriend was just tired and didn’t think anything of it. But it has now been 12 business days in a row that his girlfriend has constantly been napping.

So, he tried to confront her to figure out what was going on. He asked his girlfriend if work was getting stressful or if she was feeling okay in general.

But, she reportedly just dismissed all of his concerns immediately. And no matter what he said, his girlfriend insisted everything was fine and that he should just drop the subject.

What really irked him, though, was that during the days his girlfriend took really long naps, he was forced to complete all of the housework alone.

Before she started going to bed immediately after work, they would always split household chores fifty-fifty.

