She Forced Her Daughter To Go To The Aquarium With A Girl Her Daughter Didn’t Like, And After It Went Horribly, Her Husband Freaked Out On Her

This 38-year-old woman has a 10-year-old daughter named Melody, who currently attends an after-school program.

It was at that program that Melody met another little girl named Leah, who is also 10-years-old.

“I know Leah’s mom, Daniella, somewhat well, as we had older kids in class together a few years back,” she explained.

Unfortunately, though, her daughter has repeatedly told her about issues with Leah. Apparently, Leah is quite loud, tends to ask rude questions, and doesn’t really respect personal space.

But, while she understood Melody’s frustrations, she told her daughter that they didn’t have to be best friends. Instead, Melody just still needed to be polite.

“Daniella later confided in me that Leah is on the spectrum, which I already suspected,” she added.

Anyway, more recently, both of the kids had a day off from school. So, Daniella wound up giving her a call and asking if Melody would like to go to the aquarium with Leah.

She thought that was a great idea and told the other mother yes. Once she got off the phone call and actually told Melody, though, her daughter was really upset and didn’t want to go.

But she reiterated how she had already told Daniella yes, and also claimed the outing would be fun.

